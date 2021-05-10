Officer Anne Lewis in 'RoboCop' Memba Her?!
Officer Lewis in 'RoboCop' 'Memba Her?!
5/10/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Nancy Allen has a long list of acting credits from the late '70s and early '80s, but is best known for her role as the cyborg police partner Officer Anne Lewis -- who helps Officer Murphy find himself within the law-enforcing robotic exterior -- in the iconic '80s sci-fi film "RoboCop" ... as well as the '90s sequels "RoboCop 2" and "RoboCop 3."
Nancy Allen shared the big screen of the futuristic film with some notable actors including Kurtwood Smith as the crime-riddled Clarence Boddicker, Miguel Ferrer as the cop-creator, Bob Morton ... and of course Peter Weller as the RoboCop, Officer Murphy.