Officer Anne Lewis in 'RoboCop' Memba Her?!

New York City native Nancy Allen has a long list of acting credits from the late '70s and early '80s, but is best known for her role as the cyborg police partner Officer Anne Lewis -- who helps Officer Murphy find himself within the law-enforcing robotic exterior -- in the iconic '80s sci-fi film "RoboCop" ... as well as the '90s sequels "RoboCop 2" and "RoboCop 3."