Cole Brown on 'Martin' 'Memba Him?!
5/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Brooklyn born actor Carl Anthony Payne II has taken on a bunch of awesome television roles throughout his killer career but was only 23 years old when he landed the most notable role as the kooky character Cole Brown -- who is best friends with the title character and the boyfriend to Shanise McGillicuddy -- on the iconic '90s television comedy "Martin."
Carl Anthony Payne II shared the small screen with some epic actors including Tisha Campbell as the gorgeous love of Martin's life, Gina Waters, Thomas Mikal Ford as the wise friend, Tommy Strawn ... and of course Martin Lawrence as Martin Payne, Sheneneh Jenkins, 'Ol Otis and Mama Payne.