'90s TV Host J.D. Roth 'Memba Him?!

4/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
New Jersey native J.D. Roth (real name John David Weinroth) became a big name in the '90s after he hosted a bunch of great television shows including the kid's game show Fox's "Fun House," the go-to video game show "GamePro TV" and the short-lived dating show "Double Up."

After his stint as a host, Roth made some major moves to working behind the camera and is credited with producing some big-time shows including "The Biggest Loser," "Bar Rescue" and "Beauty and the Geek."

He's now a husband, father of two sons and even an author!

Guess what J.D. Roth looks like now!

