Mary Jane Potman in 'Half Baked' 'Memba Her?!

Mary Jane in 'Half Baked' 'Memba Her?!

4/20/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York native Rachel True was already a blazin' star when she landed the role as the anti-ganja girlfriend Mary Jane Potman -- who is dating the Mr. Nice Guy weed dealing Thurgood Jenkins -- in the classic 1998 marijuana movie "Half Baked."

For those of you with some short-term memory loss Rachel shared the big-screen with some awesome actors including Guillermo Diaz as the burger flipping stoner Scarface, Jim Breuer as the perma-high best friend Brian  ... and of course Dave Chappelle as the fund-raising Thurgood and the rapping weed lover Sir-Smoke-Alot.

True's other impressive credits include Rochelle in "The Craft" and Mona Thorne in "Half & Half."

