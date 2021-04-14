Sara Rush on 'Too Close For Comfort' 'Memba Her?!
4/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
El Paso, Texas actor Lydia Cornell was only 27 years old when she shot to stardom as the hot blonde daughter Sara Rush -- who lived downstairs from her parents with her sister, Jackie Rush -- in the classic '80s ABC family comedy "Too Close for Comfort."
Lydia Cornell shared the small screen with some cool character actors including Tony Award-winning Nancy Dussault as the matriarch, Muriel Rush, Deborah Van Valkenburgh as the other daughter and downstairs roommate, Jackie Rush ... and of course the classic comedian Ted Knight as the kooky cartoonist and father, Henry Rush.