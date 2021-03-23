Jes on 'Rock Of Love' 'Memba Her?!

Illinois artist Jessica Rickleff was in her early 20s when she became famous as the blonde and pink-haired punker babe Jes -- who beats out Heather Chadwell to win Bret Michaels' heart -- in the original season on VH1's "Rock Of Love" back in 2007.

Jes shared the rockin' reality show screen with some legendary ladies including Cindy Steedle as the cougar "Rodeo," Lacey Conner as the trouble-making villain ... and of course Heather Chadwell as the second place babe.