Melanie Hutsell on 'Saturday Night Live' 'Memba Her?!
4/12/2021 12:01 AM PT
Tennessee born comic Melanie Hutsell was in her early 20s when she landed one of the coveted roles as a regular cast member on "Saturday Night Live" -- which included her classic characters Di in the sorority sketches, Jan Brady on Weekend Update and other celeb spoofs like Tori Spelling and Tanya Harding -- in the early '90s seasons of 'SNL' from studio 8H.
Melanie was cast alongside some of the most well-known comedians in 'SNL' history including castmates Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Victoria Jackson, Chris Rock, Phil Hartman, Adam Sandler and David Spade.