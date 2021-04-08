Long Beach local Brice Beckham was only 9 years old when he landed the life-changing role as the youngest of the Owens family, Wesley -- who often looked to the butler for advice and comic relief -- in the classic '80s family sitcom "Mr. Belvedere."

Brice shared the small screen with an awesome list of actors in the Owens brood including Rob Stone and Tracy Wells as the older siblings, Kevin and Heather, Bob Uecker and Ilene Graff as the busy parents, George and Marsha ... and of course Christopher Hewett as the boss butler, Mr. Belvedere.