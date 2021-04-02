The Mamas & The Papas Singer Michelle Phillips 'Memba Her?!
The Mamas & The Papas' Michelle Phillips 'Memba Her?!
4/2/2021 12:01 AM PT
West Coast artist Michelle Phillips was only 22 years old when she shot to fame as the harmonizing hottie and one-fourth of the folksy band The Mamas & The Papas ... who blasted into the ears of millions with their debut album "If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears" ... which included the classic singles "California Dreamin'," "Go Where You Wanna Go" and "Monday, Monday."
Michelle was joined in the supergroup by her then-husband, John Phillips, Canadian singer Denny Doherty ... and of course the iconic Cass Elliot aka Mama Cass.
Guess what Michelle Phillips looks like now at 76 years old!