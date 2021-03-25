Adam The Demonoid on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 'Memba Him?!

New York native George Hertzberg is best known for playing the villain, Adam -- who is ultimately slain by Buffy after she rips out his uranium power core with her bare hands -- in the early 2000s season of the OG action drama "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

While Hertzberg may have been the tallest actor on set standing at 6 feet 5 inches ... he was joined on the small screen by some HUGE stars including Alyson Hannigan as the slayer's sidekick, Willow Rosenberg, Nicholas Brendon as the BFF Alexander "Xander" Harris ... and of course Sarah Michelle Gellar as the Buff herself.