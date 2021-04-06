'Blind Date' Host Roger Lodge 'Memba Him?!

California native Roger Lodge is best known for his hosting chops in the late '90s and early '00s -- while thrusting two willing singles into a wild date night with crazy co-eds -- on the classic dating game show "Blind Date."

"Blind Date" was a pioneer in the dating game reality television show genre and really opened up programming to the seemingly endless shows that followed after "Blind Date's" success including: "Date My Mom," "Next," "DisMissed," "ElimiDate," "Taildaters," "Room Raiders," "Parental Control" and many more terribly awesome reality shows.