Fine Young Cannibals Singer Roland Gift 'Memba Him?!
3/31/2021 12:01 AM PT
British musician Roland Gift was only 28 years old when he shot to international stardom as the vocalist for the Birmingham-based rock band Fine Young Cannibals ... who gained fame after releasing their sophomore album "The Raw & the Cooked" in 1989 ... which featured the Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles "She Drives Me Crazy" and "Good Thing."
Gift shared the stage and spotlight with the other two founding members of Fine Young Cannibals which consisted of Andy Cox on the guitar and synthesizer and David Steele on the bass and drum machines.
Guess what Roland Gift looks like now at almost 60 years old!