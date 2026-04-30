'General Hospital' Star Kirsten Storms: Police Investigating Alleged Phone Hacking

"General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms' claim that her phone was hacked is being investigated by police ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee tells TMZ ... "I can confirm that there is an active investigation as it pertains to her case."

We're told the investigation involves Kirsten's claim that unknown third parties are spying on her devices.

Play video content 4/9/26 Video: Kirsten Storms Says She Called Police After Alleged Hacking Amid Restraining Order Drama Instagram / @kirstenstorms

In a video posted on Instagram on April 9, Kirsten claimed her cellphone had been compromised.

As TMZ first reported, Kirsten was hit with a restraining order by her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, late last year. In his filing, Brandon alleged his ex was acting odd, and he was concerned about their 12-year-old daughter being in her care.

Brandon claimed Kirsten had been bouncing from friends' homes to hotels to apartments. He believed Kirsten had been experiencing "delusions and hallucinations" in mid-2025. He said things got better for a short time, but then reversed.

He claimed one friend of Kirsten told him she believed the soap star was abusing Adderall. The judge granted the request for a temporary restraining order.