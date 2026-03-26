Two Mysterious Videos Surface on White House Social Media Accounts

Weird stuff is happening on the White House's social media accounts ... two head-scratching videos popped up and then one was mysteriously taken down.

Here's the deal ... Last night, the videos were posted on the WH's X and Instagram accounts for reasons that were unclear.

The first clip, uploaded around 9:15 p.m. Eastern Time, showed someone's feet being filmed by a camera phone with a female voice in the background saying, "It's launching soon, right?" The following words also appeared on screen, "Sound on." After 4 seconds, the video cuts off and was later deleted.

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Then, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, another short video was posted to the same White House social accounts. It showed a black screen with static and a brief image of what appeared to be an American flag over the pinging sound of an iPhone text notification. This video is still posted on the WH's X account.

People online commented on the strange videos, believing the WH accounts were possibly hacked or a WH official was teeing up some mysterious message.