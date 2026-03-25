Melania Trump Escorted by A.I.-Powered Robot Into White House Tech Summit, on Video

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More like ... the Circuit Service! First Lady Melania Trump just walked into a White House Tech Summit with what may be the future most powerful person on Earth.

An A.I.-powered robot named Figure 03 accompanied Melania at an event focused on empowering children through educational technology Wednesday.

Watch the video, it's wild ... set to the "Flight to Neverland" theme music from "Hook," the First Lady awkwardly kept pace with her creepy wireless friend like a scene straight out of "I, Robot." The whole thing is very weird.

When they finally get in the room, Figure 03 gives a speech, thanking Melania for the invite, said the word "welcome" in about 10 different languages, and then stiffly marched off to a timid smattering of applause.

The appearance doesn't seem to be going over too well on socials.

One commenter wrote, "All I see is 2 robots."

"About time she got a new man," wrote another.

Another user said, "That's some scary s*** right there. Are we doomed as humans?"