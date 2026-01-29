Melania Trump Movie Posters Defaced With Hitler 'Stache Across L.A.

I Went Hollywood And All I Got Was a Hitler 'Stache!!!

Ads for Melania Trump's documentary "Melania" have been getting a lot of attention in L.A. ... but not in a good way. The city's public transit agency has reported a huge rise in vandalism on buses and at stops featuring the First Lady's face.

Defaced with expletives, Adolf Hitler mustaches, and references to Hitler's wife Eva Braun, "Melania" posters are getting tagged at bus stops all over the city, sending LA Metro officials into panic mode.

According to L.A.'s NBC4, the agency is scrambling to reassign buses with "Melania" posters ... bus stops featuring the promos have also been vandalized, though Metro does not oversee the stops.

The transit agency told the outlet ... "After seeing significant vandalism at city bus stops on advertising for the 'Melania' movie, Metro proactively reassigned some of the buses containing that advertising to other geographic areas to minimize potential vandalism."

At least one billboard has also been defaced in the city.

Donald Trump's better half announced the launch of her production company last year.