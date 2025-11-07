Melania Trump Named 'Patriot of the Year' at Fox Nation Awards

Melania Trump really must be feeling proud of the red, white, and blue ... because she was just named "Patriot of the Year" at a Fox event.

The First Lady received the award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony, which was held at the Tilles Center Concert Hall in Brookville, New York, on Thursday evening, according to Fox News.

Fox News host Sean Hannity presented Melania with the award, declaring the former model is "reinventing the role of America’s First Lady."

Melania then addressed the ceremony's attendees, whom she described as a group of patriots.

The First Lady spoke about defying expectations and innovation, which she sees as "a form of patriotism."

Melania's been active in Washington, D.C. since her husband Donald started his second term in office ... she co-signed the Take it Down Act into law in May, and made an appeal to Vladimir Putin to reunite children displaced by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine with their families.