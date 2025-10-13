Melania Trump Announces She's Helped Kids Displaced by War in Ukraine

It looks like Melania Trump's trying to cool things down between Russia and Ukraine ... because she apparently helped eight children reunite with their families.

Play video content

The First Lady said she wrote a letter about establishing peace between the warring countries and had President Donald Trump hand-deliver the letter to Vladimir Putin when they met in Alaska in August, reports the Associated Press.

Melania claimed the Russian president responded to her letter in writing, and they began communicating about the well-being of children displaced during the country's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian children have been taken by Russian forces, who've attempted to raise the children as Russians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm multiple times.

Three of the kids were taken from their families and brought to Russia during the fighting. The other five were reportedly separated across borders.

Melania also said plans to get more kids back with their families were currently underway.