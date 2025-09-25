Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted By Feds

Donald Trump got what he wanted ... one of his archenemies, former FBI Director James Comey, is now under federal indictment.

Comey was indicted on 2 counts -- making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice.

Trump has been on the warpath to criminally charge Comey, and the clock was ticking. A decision had to be made by Tuesday or else the statute of limitations would have run.

Just last weekend, Trump ranted at Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social to secure indictments against Comey, Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Interestingly, he has since deleted that post, but Bondi clearly got the message.

Bondi just said, "No one is above the law. Today's indictment reflects the Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse the positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts of this case."

The alleged lies and obstruction relate to Comey's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Trump's alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia had previously advised the U.S. Attorney in that area that there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey, and the U.S. Attorney agreed. Trump then went after the U.S. Attorney -- whom he had appointed -- and he resigned under pressure.

One of Trump's former defense attorneys, Lindsey Halligan, is now in that position. During an Oval Office appearance earlier today, the President was asked about Comey possibly being indicted ... and he unloaded on him.