Maurene Comey Sues Trump Administration
Diddy Prosecutor Maurene Comey Suing Trump Administration ... I Want My Damn Job Back!!!
Maurene Comey — the lead prosecutor in the Diddy federal criminal case — is suing the U.S. government to reclaim her position after getting fired by Trump's Department of Justice, according to court documents.
Comey -- the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey -- claims in the docs she wants her job back because she was canned unlawfully and her firing was a violation of the “Separation of Powers” as described in the U.S. Constitution.
Story developing ...