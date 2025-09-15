Maurene Comey Sues Trump Administration

Maurene Comey — the lead prosecutor in the Diddy federal criminal case — is suing the U.S. government to reclaim her position after getting fired by Trump 's Department of Justice, according to court documents.

Comey -- the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey -- claims in the docs she wants her job back because she was canned unlawfully and her firing was a violation of the “Separation of Powers” as described in the U.S. Constitution.