Maurene Comey Fired From Her Job As Federal Prosecutor After Diddy Verdict

Diddy's controversial verdict may have cost the lead prosecutor in the case her job ... 'cause a new report indicates Maurene Comey has been fired ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey was let go from her job as a prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office on Wednesday.

The report hinges on two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they weren't allowed to publicly reveal the news. We've reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for more info.

BTW ... Comey also has a connection to two infamous figures in politics -- Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She worked on the case against both of them ... and, she ultimately got the jury to return a guilty verdict against Maxwell.

It's worth remembering that Maurene's father has a long-standing beef with President Trump as well ... and, James even faced backlash for a political message he posted to his Instagram earlier this year.

Some reports have indicated the Justice Department may launch an investigation into James Comey ... though there's no evidence to suggest this firing is connected to that.

As you know ... Diddy was convicted on two Mann Act counts and acquitted on two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering. He is scheduled to be sentenced in early October and remains locked up in MDC Brooklyn.

Politico broke the news.