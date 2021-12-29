Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 of 6 Charges in Epstein Sex Trafficking Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on all but one count in her sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell faced 6 charges ... accused of soliciting and grooming minors for abuse and sex crimes at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, which date from 1994 up until 2004. She was convicted on 5 counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. The jury deliberated for 6 days.

During the trial, 4 women testified that they had been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein when they were all under the age of 18 ... and said Maxwell helped Epstein and sometimes even participated in the abuse.

Maxwell pled not guilty to all charges. Her lawyers insisted she had been a scapegoat for Epstein ... who committed suicide in custody back in 2019 while awaiting trial.

She could face decades behind bars.