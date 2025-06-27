Prosecutors Try to Pick Apart Diddy Defense's Closing Argument

Federal prosecutors went to their closer Friday as they got the last word in the Diddy criminal trial ... and their star lawyer tried to pick apart an animated closing argument from Diddy's defense.

Maurene Comey, who is known for her closing arguments, handled the government's rebuttal to Marc Agnifilo's impassioned defense of Diddy's actions.

Comey tried to poke holes in Agnifilo's arguments ... a reversal of roles in this trial, as Diddy's army of lawyers spent the past 7 weeks poking holes in the prosecution's 34 witnesses.

The prosecutor started by saying Diddy didn't take no for an answer and ended by saying he felt he was "untouchable" and "never thought the women he abused would have the courage to speak out loud what he had done to them."

Comey said Cassie and "Jane" did not lie on the stand and had no incentive to ... she said Cassie already made her $30 million and Jane actually had an incentive to help Diddy with her testimony because he pays for her rent and for her lawyer.

The prosecutor said the argument Diddy was paying male escorts involved in freak-offs for their time, and not for sex, "doesn't even pass the laugh test" ... she said the money was for sex. Period.

Comey said Diddy orchestrated the Molotov cocktail dropped in Kid Cudi's Porsche ... she said he didn't do it himself -- noting he's a man who doesn't even get his own water bottles and can't plug in a phone charger -- but said Diddy told Cassie the car bombing would happen and "lo and behold, it blew up."

She said Cassie was under a persistent threat of violence and blasted Diddy's defense, saying ... "Being a domestic abuser is not a defense to sex trafficking." Comey said there was no separating sex from violence in this case.

Diddy's defense made a big deal about loving texts between Cassie, Jane and Diddy, but Comey said the texts didn't tell the whole story ... in between, she said, were violence and coercion.

Comey agreed with Agnifilo, saying Cassie and Jane were strong women with agency ... she said they were strong enough to not only survive what Diddy put them through, but also to testify at his criminal trial.

Agnifilo said Cassie won 100-0 over Diddy, but Comey asked, What did Cassie really win? Then she mentioned Cassie getting urinated on during freak-offs, catching UTIs and suffering injuries from physical violence.