Diddy Defense Says He's a Domestic Abuser but No Racketeer or Sex Trafficker

Diddy's defense is making their closing argument in his criminal trial and they are owning the domestic violence testimony ... but they say there's no way he's guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's co-lead counsel, is handling the defense's closing argument Friday and he told jurors Diddy owns the domestic violence stories Cassie and "Jane" told on the stand ... but Agnifilo was quick to point out there are no domestic violence charges here.

Diddy's attorney says the Bad Boy founder would have pled guilty if he was charged with DV but it's a state crime and this is a federal case ... and Agnifilo scoffed at the federal charges his client is facing, saying there's no way Diddy is guilty of RICO or sex trafficking his ex girlfriends.

Agnifilo told jurors, "This case is about love" ... and he claimed "love" had been said more than 800 times in the 7-week trial.

And similar to what Agnifilo told TMZ last year after Diddy was arrested in Manhattan, he points the finger at the feds, saying they're targeting a successful Black entrepreneur and going into his bedroom to find some dirt ... making light of federal raids that found baby oil and lubricant in Diddy's homes.

He cites Diddy's hard work growing his business empire over decades, and his diversity choice in hiring before DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) was even a thing ... "Combs was doing it at 24" years old, Agnifilo said.

Agnifilo said Diddy didn't bribe or kidnap anyone ... prosecutors say Capricorn Clark was kidnapped for several days when she was interrogated by Diddy's security, but Agnifilo says CC went home every night and joked this was "door-to-door kidnapping." He asked the jury if they felt like they were being kidnapped because they have to go to court each day and then go home. He also pointed out Clark went back to work for Diddy after the alleged kidnapping.

Diddy's attorney said there's no drug distribution, as prosecutors alleged ... he says Diddy bought drugs for personal use ... but says he wasn't selling the substances.

