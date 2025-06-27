King Combs and Kanye West Team Up for Diddy-Supporting Album
King Combs & Kanye West Free Diddy, So Here's Our EP ... North West Joins In Too!!!
Kanye West's support for Diddy now has a musical home -- thanks to a collaboration project with the mogul's youngest son, Christian 'King' Combs!!!
On Friday, Ye and King released their 7-track "Never Stop" EP -- a play on Diddy's signature "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" slogan.
Ye executive produces the entire project and recruits his daughter, North West, on the opening track "Lonely Roads," where she busts a flow and harmonizes on the chorus!!!
King Combs stays defiant on the entire project, flipping the bird to haters and critics of his Diddy amid his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering ... on the song "People Like Me" he raps, "My father's a hustler, it's not my fault that your dad's poor."
The young MC also dedicates a song to his late mother, Kim Porter.
Closing arguments in Diddy's trial are underway, but the Combses can at least count on the West's win-lose-or-draw ... Ye appeared at the courthouse earlier this month ahead of the EP's release.