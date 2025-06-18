Bianca Censori Flaunts Long Legs in Tiny Shorts, Drives Through L.A. With Kanye

Play video content BACKGRID

Bianca Censori always draws attention when she's out in public ... even when she's trying to keep a low profile like she was in L.A. on Tuesday as our cameras photographed.

And that's not all ... we also caught a sneak peek at Kanye West with Bianca after the rapper fell under the radar following his circus-like appearance at the Diddy trial.

But first ... back to Bianca and the salon... the wife of Mr. West was captured by paparazzi leaving a beauty parlor in Bev Hills known for its luxurious treatments after she apparently spent a couple hours getting a fancy skincare treatment.

Bianca descended the stairs from the hole-in-the-wall joint in a pretty low-key outfit ... or, at least, low-key for her.

A black sweater and sunglasses made it harder to recognize Bianca -- but, she did nothing to cover up her long legs ... wearing a pair of tiny booty shorts. So, even if she's dressing a bit more modestly than her Grammys appearance, it ain't like she's gone too conservative.

Later in the day, Bianca was spotted driving around the city in a Porsche with her man ... driving the high-end vehicle in virtual silence, it seems.

While many wondered if Kanye might testify in Diddy's trial in NYC after appearing for a few minutes at the proceedings last week, he's back in L.A. now ... and, it seems neither the prosecution nor the defense has any plans to hear what Ye has to say.