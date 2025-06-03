Bianca Censori Shows Off Body in Butt-Baring Bodysuit and Fishnets

Once again, Bianca Censori is showing off what she's got ... leaving little to the imagination in a butt-baring bodysuit and sexy fishnet stockings.

Check out her latest Insta Story pics ... she proudly flaunts her curves in a tiny nude bodysuit paired with matching fishnets and heels.

The first pic gives an aerial view of her busty chest ... while she flips over for the final two snaps, working her physique like a runway and showing off her frequently paraded bum.

Her face is only partially viewed in the first snap ... letting her bodacious bod take center stage.

No Kanye West in view -- perhaps he was the one behind the camera.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... the "CARNIVAL" rapper is known for shamelessly showing off his better half's curves -- even encouraging her to drop her coat at the 2025 Grammys to show off her completely naked body.

Her Instagram is full of nearly-naked snaps ... with most of the current exhibits showing her rollerblading in a nude bandeau bra and thong set.