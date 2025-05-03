Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Fishnet Dress, Debuts Long Hair

Bianca Censori's letting her locks flow ... going back to long hair after a couple years -- and, she really let fans focus on it 'cause she didn't wear much of anything else to distract them!

The star shared a pic to her Instagram story Saturday morning ... showing her crouched next to a wall -- long hair cascading down her back and bangs nearly covering her eyes.

She's sitting with her knees pulled up to her chest -- so her breasts are pretty much covered ... though a little sideboob is peeking out from behind her left leg.

Bianca's body is bare beside a see-through dress made of fishnets ... kinda like her Grammys outfit which sent the internet aflame.

BTW ... with the long hair, Bianca's sure to draw even more comparisons to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's ex-wife -- especially when she was back in her bangs phase.

Fans will almost certainly be more surprised to see Bianca's curls then her bod, obviously ... since she's kept her hair pretty short throughout her marriage to West.

Photos of her surfaced during their marriage from before they got together ... and, she had length for days when it came to her locks -- but, she sheared much of it off during her relationship.

As you know ... Bianca and Kanye were hit a real rough patch back in February -- when sources told us the controversial rapper's social media posts were part of the reason BC was looking into divorce attorneys.

In recent months, Kanye's seemingly made an effort to get back together with Bianca ... dropping a song about her and going to dinner with her in Mallorca just a couple weeks ago.