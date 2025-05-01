Kanye West Details Intention to Sue in Letter to Dentist Over Nitrous Oxide

Kanye West is gearing up to sue his former dentist ... claiming he suffered injuries and financial damages due to alleged reckless administration of nitrous oxide.

The rapper's legal team -- headed by Andrew Cherkasky -- sent a notice of intention to sue to Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, who they say became Ye's dentist in early 2024.

Ye's team claims that while he was under Connelly's care, the dentist "engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care."

Among this alleged inappropriate behavior, Ye's side claims Connelly gave him excessive amounts of nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes, permitting and encouraging unsupervised self-administration of the gas, and continuing treatment despite "adverse neurological and behavioral signs."

He also claims the dentist essentially abandoned Ye, withdrawing his care abruptly without a proper transition when he saw the negative consequences of Ye's nitrous oxide dependency.

Ye's attorneys say he suffered from physical, psychological and financial issues because of Dr. Connelly's negligence. They're also claiming Bianca Censori -- Kanye's wife -- was harmed in the process as well ... losing out on Ye's companionship because of the addiction.

We're told Connelly's been served with this letter already ... and, we've reached out for his response to it.

We broke the story ... Kanye's ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, went on to say Kanye talked about nitrous oxide nonstop in meetings ... turning his mood unpredictable and his directions to staffers incomprehensible.