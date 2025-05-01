Kanye West and Top5 Brutally Diss J. Cole's Rap Skills, Kendrick Catches Strays

Play video content Parti/Sneako

Kanye West took a hip hop barbershop debate tongue-lashing to both J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar ... but it was truly J. Cole who got dragged through the mud!!!

It all began when Ye questioned why Drake ever worked with J. Cole because he felt Cole possessed talent inferiority and his raps shouldn't even be considered music at all!!!

Ye says he automatically discredits anyone who tells him Cole is one of their top rappers and looped in Kendrick, claiming neither star had authentic skills or "that sauce" in his eyes.

Ben Affleck names his Mount Rushmore of hip-hop. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yJFVlKESjr — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 29, 2025 @ComplexPop

Ye then dissed Ben Affleck's recent Mt. Rushmore rapper picks and declared he wasn't a rap genius -- all because he selected Kendrick for the list.

To be fair, Ben seemed to just spout out 4 qualified rappers and keep it moving ... but Ye argued Drake had better lines than Kendrick in their beef -- namely Drake's controversial lyrics from "Family Matters" ... "Out here beggin' for attention, n***a say please / Always rappin' like you 'bout to get the slaves freed."

The conversation then switched to criticizing J. Cole's decision to duck out of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle when things got hot, where Top5 clarified he's Drake's "shooter" -- in real life.