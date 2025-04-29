Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Affleck Lists His Hip Hop Mt. Rushmore, Rappers of Different Generations

Ben Affleck Too Many Rap Legends For My Mt. Rushmore ... Here's a Random 4!!!

Ben Affleck understands hip hop's history runs deeper than yesterday ... and the star actor had to go deep to pick his rapper Mt. Rushmore!!!

The star actor recently chimed in on the everlasting hip hop Mt. Rushmore debate with Complex, and wound up picking a random selection of rappers that managed to make a solid list!!!

Lil Wayne may not have gotten the Super Bowl halftime nod in his own city -- but he earned Ben's top pick for the presidential rock, followed by the late Eazy-E, AKA The Godfather of Gangsta Rap.

Rounding out the list is rap's golden era storytelling master Slick Rick, who Ben says he grew up listening to ... and the culture's reigning king, Kendrick Lamar!!!

Ben's picks are super relevant -- there's a chance Slick Rick could be releasing his comeback album this year, and Wayne's "Carter VI" is slated for June!!!

