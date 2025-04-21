Ben Affleck Buys Son Batman Toy, After Saying He Hated Wearing Batsuit

Talk about a fatherly sacrifice -- Ben Affleck’s keeping the superhero fantasy alive for his son Samuel ... despite hating every second spent sweating it out in the Batsuit.

Check out the pics -- Ben and his 13-year-old son were out on Easter Sunday hitting up BAIT boutique in L.A., where the actor was spotted loading a DC Batman Hush figure, which retails for just over $400, into his car.

Looks like Samuel, Ben’s son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was getting the royal treatment -- 'cause before their toy shopping spree, the father-son duo also made a pit stop at World Market.

The "Justice League" actor was juggling a mountain of shopping bags as he and his son emerged from the international specialty store, both looking like they were having a blast.

Ben, especially, seemed to be soaking up the sunshine, and there was no sign of sweat in sight -- unlike when he was rocking that skintight Batsuit on movie sets, which he said had him pouring sweat.