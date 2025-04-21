Ben Affleck Buys Son Batman Toy, After Saying He Hated Wearing Batsuit
Ben Affleck Sweaty Batsuit Off, Son's Bat-Toy On🦇 Superdad Strikes Again!!!
Talk about a fatherly sacrifice -- Ben Affleck’s keeping the superhero fantasy alive for his son Samuel ... despite hating every second spent sweating it out in the Batsuit.
Check out the pics -- Ben and his 13-year-old son were out on Easter Sunday hitting up BAIT boutique in L.A., where the actor was spotted loading a DC Batman Hush figure, which retails for just over $400, into his car.
Looks like Samuel, Ben’s son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was getting the royal treatment -- 'cause before their toy shopping spree, the father-son duo also made a pit stop at World Market.
The "Justice League" actor was juggling a mountain of shopping bags as he and his son emerged from the international specialty store, both looking like they were having a blast.
Ben, especially, seemed to be soaking up the sunshine, and there was no sign of sweat in sight -- unlike when he was rocking that skintight Batsuit on movie sets, which he said had him pouring sweat.
Ben might not be reminiscing about his Batman days as heroic, but when it comes to his son, he’s proving that being a dad is his real superpower!