Jennifer Garner Seen Making Out With Boyfriend John Miller, NOT Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is NOT getting back with ex-hubby Ben Affleck despite all rumors to the contrary -- and TMZ has the visual evidence to prove it.

Check out video/photos, obtained by TMZ ... they show Jen taking a leisurely Saturday stroll with her boyfriend, John Miller, outside her home in Los Angeles.

The couple walks up to John's truck as a paparazzi yells happy birthday to Jen, who turned 53 on Thursday. After John opens the truck's driver's side door, he turns to Jen and they give each other a kiss smack on the lips.

The lovebirds say a few parting words before John hops behind the wheel and drives off as Jennifer heads back to her house.

Our sources say Jen and John spent the entire day together with Jen's kids and her friends from the local church.

Their little get together seemingly puts an end to the rumors that Ben Affleck is looking to rekindle a romantic relationship with Jen after they divorced in 2018. As you know, Ben went on to marry another Jen -- Jennifer Lopez -- in 2022, but they, too, got a divorce in 2025.

You may recall ... TMZ exclusively reported in March that it was all just "ridiculous" gossip that Affleck and Garner were making another go of it.

Our sources said the pair have absolutely no interest in becoming an item again and are just good friends who enjoy co-parenting their three kids: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13.