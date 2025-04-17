Ben Affleck Heaps Praise on Jennifer Lopez at 'Accountant 2' Premiere

Ben Affleck popped off with his raw thoughts about Jennifer Lopez at his movie premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday ... and, he couldn't say enough kind things about his ex-wife.

The actor stopped for an interview with Entertainment Tonight on "The Accountant 2" red carpet ... and, they asked him about bringing Lopez's kids to the screening with him despite their recent divorce.

Affleck says he feels the media is often looking for negative storylines ... but, he's only got positive things to say about his ex -- explaining she's great with his kids, he loves hers, and she's just an "enormously important" person of the highest character.

Ben jokes that he's just glad his new movie seemed interesting enough for them to want to go to the premiere.

Jennifer herself didn't attend ... so, it seems while there is no outward animosity between the two, they still aren't hanging out at social or work events.

As you know ... J Lo filed for divorce back in August, and the couple settled the divorce months later, in January.

Ben's recently opened up about the trials and tribulations of dating, albeit through the lens of his character in the 'Accountant' films ... though it certainly sounded like he was relying on personal experience.