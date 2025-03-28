Ben Affleck Test Drives Electric Motorcycles

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Affleck Test Drives Fancy New Street Bikes
Ben Affleck looks like he's shopping for a new set of wheels ... because he tested out a couple different motorcycles ... and he had a need for speed.

The actor had three motorbikes delivered to his Brentwood mansion this week and he took them both out for a spin.

Check out the photos and videos ... Ben is decked out in full motorcycle gear -- helmet included -- as he tools around his neighborhood on the bikes.

Ben is trying out electric sports bikes from Lightning Strike ... some are red and some are blue.

These puppies are fast, being clocked at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah going a whopping 218 MPH.

Ben didn't go that fast, but he was able to weave through traffic ... a big plus for folks trying to get around in the notorious L.A. gridlock.

We gotta say ... Ben looks pretty skilled riding these bikes ... he's a regular Tom Cruise.

Ben feels the need ... the need for speed!!!

