Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend Seen With Ex-Wife After Ben Affleck Hug

Well, this is getting interesting. Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller was spotted spending time with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell ... a week after Ben Affleck was caught affectionately hugging JG at their son's birthday party.

The businessman and musician were spotted getting into the same car Sunday ... though it's unclear what they were up to.

As you know ... Ben and Jen turned heads when the former wrapped his arms around his own ex-wife's waist while they were paintballing at their youngest, Samuel's, 13th birthday party.

The whole interaction was pretty quick ... the 'Accountant 2' star leaned in and hugged Jen from the side as she held her paintball gun up ... seemingly ready to attack the enemy. The intimate moment occurred after the pair appeared to be talking as they stood next to one another.

And, despite some fans rooting for their reunion ... our sources have told us that's not happening. In fact ... we heard that Ben is not interested in dating anyone right now -- including the mother of his three kids.

Instead, we were told he's simply happy they have a positive co-parenting relationship. They spend more time together than fans know ... so their paintball outing was nothing out of the ordinary.

Remember ... the pair have been spotted out and about several times together with their kids over the last few years ... showing they are fully happy to get along for the family. The pair even got together on Thanksgiving last year -- with their three kiddos Violet, Fin and Samuel -- to feed the homeless.

Meanwhile ... Jennifer has been dating John since 2018 -- the same year she and Ben finalized their divorce after announcing their split in 2015. John and Caroline also divorced in 2018 ... after filing in 2014.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … John and Jennifer are still together and doing just fine. John co-parents with his ex-wife and there is nothing romantic between the two.