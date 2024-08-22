Jennifer Garner Still Dating John Miller, Not Getting Back With Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is NOT getting back with her ex-husband Ben Affleck in the wake of his divorce ... she's happily in a relationship with her boyfriend John Miller, despite reports to the contrary.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jen and John are still very much together -- despite a report they are on a break -- and their relationship has NOT changed as a result of Jennifer Lopez filing to divorce Ben.

In the wake of Bennifer's implosion, there are rumors Jen is also unhappy with her man ... but we're told that's just not the case here.

Ben and Jen are co-parenting rockstars, though ... and they just got done dropping their daughter Violet off at Yale this week, flying back to Hollywood in a private jet together.

In fact, Ben was all smiles hopping off the jet Wednesday ... the day after J Lo filed for divorce after a months-long buildup. Seems Ben's pretty chipper about life, despite the relationship turmoil.

JG and John, we're told, are solid too ... and that's just one reason why Ben's not about to reenter the picture ... at least in the romantic sense.

Our sources also say John is well versed in Jen and Ben's co-parenting situation ... and he's not bothered by their arrangement and is very confident in his relationship with Jennifer.

Women love a man with confidence, just sayin'.

