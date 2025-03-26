Gwyneth Paltrow Teases Nikki Glaser About Trying to Bang Ex Ben Affleck

Tried to Get at Ben Affleck on Raya!!!

Gwyneth Paltrow's cracking jokes about Nikki Glaser trying to hook up with her ex ... joking Nikki always tried to hook up with Ben Affleck on Raya -- and, Nikki's not denying it!

The actress and mogul interviewed Nikki on "The goop Podcast" ... and, after Nikki mentioned how Jennifer Lopez could handle a joke about herself, Paltrow pointed out Nikki wanted to get busy with Ben.

Nikki laughs and admits she totally tried to hook up with the two-time Oscar winner ... giving a "concentrated" click on the checkmark every time he showed up on her app.

Glaser says she never got the checkmark back ... and, Ben wasn't the only celeb who turned her down -- admitting Andrew Garfield must have seen her profile 'cause Raya cycles through the same people and she always gave him the thumbs-up.

The two never matched ... and, Nikki jokes it's because she tried to hit him up before she went to see Dr. Diamond -- a renowned L.A. plastic surgeon.

No awkwardness in this interview despite Nikki openly admitting to wanting to hook up with Gwyneth's ex ... remember, GP dated Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

Back in 2023, she even called him "technically excellent" in bed ... a high compliment, though she did kill him off in a game of "Marry, F***, Kill."