Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Has Lots of Sex With Timothée Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow really got to know one another filming their upcoming movie ... because she says they have a lot of sex on camera ... like, a lot a lot.

Gwyneth dished on her steamy sex scenes with Timothée in their upcoming flick, "Marty Supreme" in a new interview with Vanity Fair .. telling the outlet, "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot -- a lot."

The two were photographed making out for the cameras while filming scenes, but Gwyneth says these snaps are just the PG version.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sounds like Gwyneth's pretty impressed with Timothée after getting acquainted with him ... she says he's a "thinking man's sex symbol."

Gwyneth also gushed that Timothée is "very polite" and "properly raised" and "a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."

Wow, Gwyneth, you're really laying it on thick.

There was an intimacy coordinator on set but Gwyneth says she and Timothée didn't need any pointers.