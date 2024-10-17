Gwyneth Paltrow, Timothée Chalamet Embrace in Passionate Kiss on Movie Set

Play video content BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet were caught smooching on the street in the Big Apple ... but TC's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has nothing to be jealous about ... 'cause it was only for a movie.

Gwyneth and Timothée were filming Wednesday on the set of their new sports flick, "Marty Supreme," in NYC, where the actors were seen in the throes of passion during one scene.

Check out the video ... Gwyneth, in a red gown, stands behind Timothée, in a suit and tie, attaching a necklace around his neck.

Timothée then turns to Gwyneth and they chat for a moment before he goes in for a kiss -- leading to the two sucking face against a wall for a while.

Finally, Gwyneth shoves Timothée back after she apparently spots someone off-screen watching them, before the pair start walking away together.

The actors are starring in the movie "Marty Supreme," which tells the story of professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

The part is a big deal for Gwyneth as she's been out of the game for about 5 years ... but thanks to her daughter, Apple, Gwyneth was inspired to take on her new role -- because Apple reportedly has a crush on Timothée, who plays Marty.

So far, it's unknown who Gwyneth is portraying.