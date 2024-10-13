Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Keep Low Profile at Pizza Parlor, Tip Big

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still clearly an item ... grabbing dinner at a small Italian joint in NYC -- and, they must've loved it 'cause we're told they left a hefty tip.

The model/mogul and her actor beau hit up Little Charli in Greenwich Village and, while it doesn't appear they were spotted by paparazzi or many onlookers, one person in the restaurant took a quick video while walking by the table.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together in New York City tonight. pic.twitter.com/CfMHyxA2GT — 21 (@21metgala) October 13, 2024 @21metgala

Check out the vid ... the two are dressed down for the evening -- more comfy, casual date than high fashion. Kylie's in the white shirt and, though you can't see his face, we've confirmed that's Timothée sitting across from her in the jacket.

As for what they ordered ... eyewitnesses tell TMZ the couple ordered rigatoni a la vodka, meatballs and the chicken diablo pizza -- a feast for the two.

The two must've loved the food and service BTW ... 'cause they left a 45% tip on the bill -- good news for any Kylie fan who remembers the online slander after she posted a viral TikTok where some felt she didn't address whether or not she tips.

Kylie and Tim are clearly still hanging out in some capacity ... with the two first being spotted together while trying to link up sneakily in April 2023.

Sometimes, fans will go months without seeing the couple together ... though they did resurface publicly back in July for the first time in months -- hitting the TCL Chinese Theater together.