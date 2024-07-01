Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together For 1st Time in Months

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is still a thing -- or so it seems -- after several months out of the spotlight, they're back together for date night!

The couple, who first linked up last year, proved they're still together by enjoying a rare movie night out in Hollywood, stopping by the TCL Chinese Theatre over the weekend ... and, at least, attempting to keep a low profile.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and actor were both dressed casually, wearing baseball caps and face masks.

No PDA on camera, though ... as Kylie and Timothée kept their hands to themselves as they made their way to the famed movie theater.

This is certainly a departure from Kylie and Timothée's normal behavior ... with the couple having previously flaunted their love at a Beyoncé concert, the 2024 Golden Globes and the U.S. Open.

Kylie and Timothée were definitely signaling they didn't want any unwanted attention ... which was bound to happen since they hadn't been photographed together in months.

Still, Timothée has been busy the last few months filming his new movie, "A Complete Unknown," in which he plays a young Bob Dylan. Remember, production for the film was predominantly in NYC ... keeping TC on the East Coast for most of spring.

Kylie, for her part, has been busy running her makeup empire in Calabasas and raising the 2 kids, Stormi and Aire, she had with ex Travis Scott.

Despite linking up with Timothée on Friday, Kylie appeared to fly solo to sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday.

Kylie documented the wild bash on TikTok ... taking shots with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and dancing with her family to Snoop Dogg's performance.

