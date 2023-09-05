Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Go Public with Romance at Beyoncé Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just went public with their very hot romance at Beyoncé's concert ... packing on the PDA in front of a huge crowd and a slew of celebs.

TMZ obtained video of the couple all over each other at Bey's special performance celebrating her 42nd birthday Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Check out the footage, which clearly shows Kylie sucking face with Timothée, their arms wrapped around one another.

We're told they held each other close all night and kept locking lips right out in the open for everyone to see.

Kyle removed Timothée's cap at one point and fixed his hair for him.

In another video, Timothée's smiling and chatting with Kylie while he's puffing on a cigarette.

Back in April ... it was pretty clear Kylie and Timothée were dating. Kylie's vehicle was photographed parked outside Timothée's house and the two were also filmed going out for a taco run.

And last month, TMZ broke the story ... Kylie and Timothée were still an item despite a published report to the contrary.