Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Still Dating, Despite Reports They Split

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still a couple, despite reports claiming the two have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

If you missed it, a report popped up Wednesday claiming Kylie'd been "dumped" ... a story we're told couldn't be further from the truth.

We've spoken to multiple sources close to the couple who tell us just because Kylie and the "Wonka" star haven't been seen together in public doesn't mean they've split. Our sources say everything is cool between the two, they're still an item, and "any reports that say otherwise are false." One source warned fans, "not to believe everything they read."

Of course, things have been pretty secretive between Kylie and Timothée, with reports first popping up they were dating early April.

As we reported -- Kylie was spotted at Timothée's place when the rumors started, and the two grabbed tacos around the same time.