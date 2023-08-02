Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Still Dating, Despite Reports They Split

Kylie & Timothée Still a Thing Despite Split Reports

8/2/2023 8:53 AM PT
Timothée Chalamet and kylie jenner
Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still a couple, despite reports claiming the two have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

If you missed it, a report popped up Wednesday claiming Kylie'd been "dumped" ... a story we're told couldn't be further from the truth.

Timothée Chalamet and kylie jenner
Backgrid/Getty

We've spoken to multiple sources close to the couple who tell us just because Kylie and the "Wonka" star haven't been seen together in public doesn't mean they've split. Our sources say everything is cool between the two, they're still an item, and "any reports that say otherwise are false." One source warned fans, "not to believe everything they read."

kylie jenner car
Backgrid

Of course, things have been pretty secretive between Kylie and Timothée, with reports first popping up they were dating early April.

Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Grab Tacos Together
SplashNews.com

As we reported -- Kylie was spotted at Timothée's place when the rumors started, and the two grabbed tacos around the same time.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner -- The Hot Couple
Since then, we haven't seen a whole lot of the two together ... so it's clear they just want to keep things on the DL and out of the spotlight while they continue to build their relationship.

Old news is old news!
