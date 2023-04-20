Timothee Chalamet Slams into Camera, Breaks Piece Off While Shooting in NYC
Timothée Chalamet Ready for My Way-Too-Close-Up!!!
4/20/2023 7:30 AM PT
Timothée Chalamet might wanna pump the brakes a little earlier next time, slamming into a camera during a shoot in an apparent case of some serious miscommunication.
Kylie Jenner's new boo was in NYC Wednesday shooting a commercial called "Vertigo" when the mishap went down. You see the actor come down a set of stairs to be greeted by two other actors when the camera jets out and collides with Chalamet.
April 20, 2023 @ViralMaterialz
Unclear who's to blame for the poor choreography, but you can see a piece of the camera break off in the process.
Luckily, everyone seems to keep their cool, Chalamet even helps to pick up the broken piece with a smile on his face ... no word on who will foot the bill for the busted equipment.