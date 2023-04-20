Timothee Chalamet Slams into Camera, Breaks Piece Off While Shooting in NYC

Timothée Chalamet might wanna pump the brakes a little earlier next time, slamming into a camera during a shoot in an apparent case of some serious miscommunication.

Kylie Jenner's new boo was in NYC Wednesday shooting a commercial called "Vertigo" when the mishap went down. You see the actor come down a set of stairs to be greeted by two other actors when the camera jets out and collides with Chalamet.

Unclear who's to blame for the poor choreography, but you can see a piece of the camera break off in the process.