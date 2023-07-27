Kylie Jenner Admits Getting Boob Job, Doesn't Want Stormi to Ever Get One

Do As I Say, Not As I Do ...

Kylie Jenner says she doesn't want her daughter, Stormi, to go under the knife to get breast implants ... but also admits she had that very surgery years ago and now regrets it.

KJ got candid about her boob job on the season finale of "The Kardashians," telling her pal Stassie Karanikolaou she got her breasts done at 19 -- something she's never confessed before -- just before having her first kiddo.

It's a decision she's definitely looking back at differently now, and really hopes her 5-year-old daughter doesn't follow in momma's footsteps as the years go on -- saying she'd be "heartbroken" if she did, because she's beautiful as she is.

ICYMI, Kylie addressed a long-running rumor on last week's episode that she got a lot of surgery on her face ... saying she's gotten fillers, but that's about it.

The reason that was even addressed on the show is because the Kardashians, in general, have been criticized for inspiring millions of Americans to get cosmetic surgeries, for better or worse, often attempting to achieve the same look as Kim, Kylie and co.