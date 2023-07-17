Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods Hanging Out For Weeks Before Public Outing

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been spending time together and working on mending their relationship for weeks ... a friendship we're told Khloe Kardashian never put any restrictions on following the drama with Tristan Thompson.

Sources close to the pair tell TMZ ... the 2 have been hanging out privately for a while, and this weekend's sighting just marked the first time they've been spotted out and about by the public since their rekindling.

Play video content 3/1/19 Red Table Talk

You'll recall, the 2 were best friends since 2012, but everything fell apart in 2019 when Jordyn kissed Khloe's ex-BF and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. BTW, Jordyn admitted Tristan kissed her, but shot down the idea that there was any romance between the two.

Despite the messy fallout, we're told Khloe never held her little sis back from being friends with Jordyn -- the unfriending was Kylie's call. Sources say there were more issues with the friendship than just the Tristan drama at the time, so everything kinda collapsed all at once.

We're told everyone's moved on from that saga, though ... Kylie and Jordyn were best friends back in the day, and they're now working to hopefully get back to BFF status again.