Jordyn Woods Take Selena Gomez's Side Amid Feud with Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods is riding with Selena Gomez in a feud that really has nothing to do with her -- well, except for the fact it's Selena vs. Jordyn's ex-BFF, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Jordyn didn't exactly make a declaration of war, but she did the next best thing when she showed off a lip liner she says she loves -- one from Selena's makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

She followed it up with a closer look at the liner, for anyone who wanted to know the color ... and it's ironically called "Kind Words." The timing of her #TeamSelena post seems pretty obvious the week after Kylie allegedly started beef with SG -- because, as we all know, there's been no love lost between Jordyn and Kylie ever since KJ cut her off back in 2019.

What's hilarious here is that this has all been sparked by that ever-divisive issue ... eyebrows.

ICYMI ... Selena posted on social media last week, showing off her eyebrows that she said she accidentally laminated too much.

Kylie then shared a pic of her own eyebrows the next day, saying "this was an accident?" She followed it up with a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey ... focusing on their brows, of course.

That was enough for fans of all 3 women to read between the brows and start sniping back and forth about who's shading who.

Selena and Hailey's camps were already on the outs because Justin Bieber started dating Hailey -- and the couple got engaged -- shortly after he and Selena called it quits years ago. Although there was an apparent peace treaty between them last year -- it all started coming up again last month when Hailey posted a now-deleted TikTok many thought was calling out Selena.

FYI -- Selena announced she's taking a break from social media last week amid all the noise ... saying she loves who she is while adding, "This is a little silly."

Not silly enough for Jordyn to sit quietly on the sidelines ... as she's now chosen to oppose her friend-turned-nemesis, Kylie.