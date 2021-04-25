Jordyn Woods' Gift from Kris Jenner's Line Not A Peace Offering

Jordyn Woods may have gotten a gift from Kris Jenner, but remember ... perception's not reality 'cause the gift most definitely was NOT an olive branch.

Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn's momager, tells TMZ ... there's nothing to read into the gift because it was sent by Kris and Chrissy Teigen's PR team for their Safely cleaning products. She says it's not a peace offering in any way, shape or form.

It's important to note ... the new line belongs to Kris as much as it belongs to Chrissy. And, just so y'all know ... Jordyn and Chrissy are cool with each other.

Fans started losing their minds earlier this month when Jordyn took to Instagram and posted a series of Stories showing off the box gift ... which again, was sent by Safely's PR team even if Jordyn tagged Chrissy and Kris. There was also a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note, again ... signed by Chrissy and Kris.

The running theory fans started spinning was perhaps Kris and Jordyn were cool once again and had gotten past that lil' February 2019 episode ... when Khloe Kardashian split up with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her with Jordyn, who denied the allegations and subsequently got called out for it ... by one Khloe K.