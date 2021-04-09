Kim Kardashian Says SKIMS Worth $1.6 Billion, Making Her Way Richer Than Forbes Says

Move over, Kylie Jenner ... Kim Kardashian's pockets are actually much deeper than Forbes estimated, she says her SKIMS line is worth more than a billion dollars ... making her the richest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

In an interview with the New York Times, Kim revealed her successful shapewear line, SKIMS, has a valuation of $1.6 BILLION!!! That's a huge number in and of itself, but what's truly significant about it is that Forbes estimated its value at a mere $500 million. Now ya get it, right?

The SKIMS value -- which Kim credits to an influx of $154 million in funding -- more than triples the value of the company, and she's still its biggest shareholder. So, although Forbes put Kim's net worth at a nice, neat $1 bil, it's actually much higher than that ... according to NYT.

Meanwhile, Kim's little sis, Kylie, is no longer even in the billionaire club. Don't get us wrong, there's NO reason to cry for Kylie -- Forbes has her new net worth at $700 million -- but the new numbers do reset the family rankings.

As we reported, Kim told us this week ... she fully expects ALL of her siblings, and probably some of their kids too, to eventually achieve billionaire status.